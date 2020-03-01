Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 1,229 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 116.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 986.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

