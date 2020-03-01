Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 1,532 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 159.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

bluebird bio stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. bluebird bio Inc has a 1-year low of $63.95 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.57.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.72) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $914,365.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,378.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $169,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,501 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.