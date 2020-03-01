Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 3,231 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 159.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 4.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $241,762.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,721,971 over the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.95.

Several analysts recently commented on FGEN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

