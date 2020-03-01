Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 326 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,928,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $57.25 and a one year high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $266,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,186. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $577,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,888 shares of company stock worth $11,488,532 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTEK. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

