Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 496 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 278,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.72.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average of $86.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

