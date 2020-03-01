Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 166.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Beigene were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beigene by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after acquiring an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Beigene by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 210,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,943,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 160,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $10,000,040.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,061,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,259 shares of company stock worth $10,503,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $158.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.62. Beigene Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.30 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Beigene in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.53.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

