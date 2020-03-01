Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 251.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,724,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,228,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,559,000 after purchasing an additional 623,179 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 526.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545,336 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,502,000 after purchasing an additional 494,213 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,953,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,206,000 after purchasing an additional 117,260 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $216,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,279.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,090,626.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,410 shares of company stock worth $9,287,388. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

