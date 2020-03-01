Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 160.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CR. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Crane by 2,211.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crane by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Crane by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Shares of CR stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $65.95 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

