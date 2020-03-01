Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 165 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $126.13 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.03. The company has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $23,313,665.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,026,666 shares in the company, valued at $13,820,453,919.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,332,350 shares of company stock worth $174,432,582. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.31.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

