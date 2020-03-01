Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,483.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,368,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,521 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,810,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,143,000. Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,305,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,022,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $132.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average of $128.19. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $132.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.3368 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

