Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 3,558 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ICAP raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $58.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

