Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes $148,000 Position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 38,604 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

In related news, Director Charles G. Phillips III sold 6,145 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $541,435.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,961.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $12,708,815.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 509,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,399,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,941 shares of company stock worth $17,115,810 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novocure stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. Novocure Ltd has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.68.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

