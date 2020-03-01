Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 58.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $146,000.

Shares of CEF stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $16.16.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

