Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 77.8% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after acquiring an additional 333,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.17.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $136.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $111.17 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

