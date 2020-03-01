Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 298,656 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,854,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after purchasing an additional 197,690 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,868,000 after purchasing an additional 154,044 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $200.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.68. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $180.73 and a 52 week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

