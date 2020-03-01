Financial Review: State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) and Axis Capital (NASDAQ:AXS)

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) and Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

34.0% of State Auto Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Axis Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of State Auto Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Axis Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

State Auto Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Axis Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. State Auto Financial pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Axis Capital pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Axis Capital has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Axis Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for State Auto Financial and Axis Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Auto Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Axis Capital 1 1 4 0 2.50

Axis Capital has a consensus target price of $68.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.76%. Given Axis Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axis Capital is more favorable than State Auto Financial.

Risk & Volatility

State Auto Financial has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axis Capital has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares State Auto Financial and Axis Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Auto Financial $1.41 billion 0.77 $87.40 million $0.63 39.65 Axis Capital $5.17 billion 0.91 $323.47 million $2.52 22.27

Axis Capital has higher revenue and earnings than State Auto Financial. Axis Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Auto Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares State Auto Financial and Axis Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Auto Financial 6.20% 3.08% 0.96% Axis Capital 6.25% 5.40% 0.99%

Summary

Axis Capital beats State Auto Financial on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products. The commercial insurance segment primarily provides commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, fire and allied, general liability, and workers' compensation insurance covering small-to-medium sized commercial insurance market, as well as farm and ranch insurance. The Specialty Insurance segment provides commercial coverages that require specialized product underwriting, claims handling, or risk management services. The Investment Operations segment provides investment management services to affiliated insurance companies. The company markets its products primarily through independent agencies, including retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. State Auto Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; and marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.