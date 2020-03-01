First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,468 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF opened at $57.10 on Friday. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.50.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

