Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Increased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,470.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.90. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

