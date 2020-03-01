FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,647 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

FLIR stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.13. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

