FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Trading Down 6.6% on Disappointing Earnings

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)’s share price dropped 6.6% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $43.12 and last traded at $41.50, approximately 171,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 676,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.42.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

FLIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,906,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $535,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,304 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 9,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.64.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

