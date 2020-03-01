Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,311 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.68% of Flushing Financial worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 7,626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 112,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 60,156 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $102,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,650.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $518.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $23.41.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.22 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.