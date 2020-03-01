Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 33,255 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.07% of Sierra Wireless worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,394,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWIR. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $7.74 on Friday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.81.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

