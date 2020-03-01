Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 93,250 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,250 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.78% of Evolution Petroleum worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 2,962.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $4.71 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

