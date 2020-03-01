Foundry Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 203,275 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.46% of SmartFinancial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SmartFinancial by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 5,450 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $117,120.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,556.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. SmartFinancial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Research analysts predict that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

