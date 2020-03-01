Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Nelnet worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 36.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 64.22, a current ratio of 64.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $69.97.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $288.11 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

