Foundry Partners LLC Buys 12,460 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Meredith worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 5,521.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 82.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDP shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meredith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Meredith stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. This is an increase from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other news, Director Donald C. Berg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $309,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Berg acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $137,300.00. Insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $735,800 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

