Foundry Partners LLC Buys 224,849 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,070,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,849 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.77 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $127.93 million for the quarter.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 483,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $580,560.00. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 122,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $150,306.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

