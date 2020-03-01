Foundry Partners LLC Buys 62,820 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 234.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WASH. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 666.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WASH opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $785.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.66. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $54.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 26.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

