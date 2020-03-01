Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 117,311 LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.59% of LeMaitre Vascular as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 121,159 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $4,232,083.87. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 11,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $408,273.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,422,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,076,604 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.44 million, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.23. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

