Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,336 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Barrett Business Services worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Barrett Business Services news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $498,258.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,037.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $247,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,772.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,468 shares of company stock worth $1,121,038. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $471.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.37.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered their price target on Barrett Business Services from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Barrett Business Services from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.75.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

