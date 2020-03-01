Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,150 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 2.41% of Orion Group worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 1,207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 645,667 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,819,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after purchasing an additional 432,321 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 234,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $113.18 million, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.08. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Orion Group had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORN shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

