Foundry Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 159.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 207,150 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.83% of Covenant Transportation Group worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVTI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVTI opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.20 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVTI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Covenant Transportation Group Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

