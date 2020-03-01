Foundry Partners LLC Grows Position in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.72% of Movado Group worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOV. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Movado Group by 97.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Movado Group by 127.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Movado Group by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 44,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Movado Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a market cap of $328.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.46.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.