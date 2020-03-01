Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of Kelly Services worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kelly Services by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $443,523.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,066.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $178,661.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,458.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,779 shares of company stock worth $658,032. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

