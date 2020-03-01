Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,148 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HZNP. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 93,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $3,306,828.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 963,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,928,744.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 9,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $331,159.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,335.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,308 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,175. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

