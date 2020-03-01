Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.78% of Kimball Electronics worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 19.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 208,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 770,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kimball Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NASDAQ KE opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $349.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.08 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

