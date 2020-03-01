Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.84% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $273,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $302.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

