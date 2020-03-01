Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Financial Institutions worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 476,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FISI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $26.91 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The company has a market cap of $449.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 23.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

