Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.07 Million Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,199 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.91% of Haynes International worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Haynes International by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 958.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 88,460 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $326.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.66. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Haynes International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is 112.82%.

HAYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $85,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,851.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $150,429.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,673.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,601 shares of company stock valued at $394,759. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

