Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.23 Million Stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,767 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.08% of Heritage Insurance worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 42.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 179,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 53,257 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRTG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.19 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.