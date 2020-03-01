Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.43 Million Stake in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 649,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,140 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 12,347.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 94,335 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EZCORP by 4,435.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 758.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

EZPW opened at $4.80 on Friday. EZCORP Inc has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.42 million, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EZCORP Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

