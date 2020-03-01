Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.49 Million Stake in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,405 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,513 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.59% of Berry Petroleum worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Berry Petroleum by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Berry Petroleum by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 165,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Berry Petroleum by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $2,516,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Berry Petroleum by 938.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $153,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $494.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.