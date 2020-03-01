Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of The GEO Group worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 37,457 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 638.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 777.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 103,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 91,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $14.64 on Friday. The GEO Group Inc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.17.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

In other news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 265,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,495,468.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,115,060 shares in the company, valued at $35,871,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $4,042,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,365,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,243,020.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.