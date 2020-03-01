Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.99 Million Stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.98% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 887,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. Independent Bank Co has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBCP. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

