Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.24 Million Stake in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,650 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 85,525 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanger were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hanger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hanger by 1,364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Hanger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hanger by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hanger by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HNGR opened at $23.07 on Friday. Hanger Inc has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

