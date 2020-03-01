Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Shoe Carnival worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 36,562 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 204,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SCVL opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.80. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCVL. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $59,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

