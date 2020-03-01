Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stake in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,968 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Banc of California by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Banc of California by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Banc of California by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Banc of California by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

BANC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

BANC stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. Banc of California Inc has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.