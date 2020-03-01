Foundry Partners LLC Invests $4.37 Million in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 191,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of Cohu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cohu by 1,267.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,001,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,741,000 after buying an additional 778,401 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COHU has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cohu’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,131.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $346,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

