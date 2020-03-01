Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Position in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,625 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Territorial Bancorp worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 129,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 130,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO Allan S. Kitagawa sold 2,500 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $141,012.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,586.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $263.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.