Foundry Partners LLC Makes New $4.68 Million Investment in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 234,160 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAFC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of HAFC opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $495.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

